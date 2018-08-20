Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

RTEC opened at $27.05 on Monday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $339,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Berlinghieri sold 4,200 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $135,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $698,776. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

