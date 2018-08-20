Intrust Bank NA Has $622,000 Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,151,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,360,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,685,000 after buying an additional 3,047,075 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,023,000 after buying an additional 1,267,557 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 1st quarter valued at $181,850,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,093,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.83 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.