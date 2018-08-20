Intrust Bank NA Has $334,000 Position in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HMS were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter worth $142,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HMS in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of HMS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $31.92 on Monday. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.