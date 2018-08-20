Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) Insider Buys £122,040 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 12,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £122,040 ($155,683.12).

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,011 ($12.90) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 694.50 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,204 ($15.36).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.30 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 59.40 ($0.76) by GBX 19.90 ($0.25). Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

ICP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,215 ($15.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.22) to GBX 1,440 ($18.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,203 ($15.35) to GBX 1,506 ($19.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,244 ($15.87).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

