Intelsat SA (I) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

I has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intelsat by 16.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $148,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $6,927,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $702,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

