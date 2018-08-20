Intel (INTC) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $58.00 target price by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

INTC traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $46.39. 260,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,338,859. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Intel by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 302,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

