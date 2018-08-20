Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Director Sells 5,192 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $841,830.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.62. 4,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,486. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

