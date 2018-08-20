Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Insider Sells 49,151 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,856,433.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WWW opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

