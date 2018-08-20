Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Insider Sells 49,151 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,856,433.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:WWW opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.04.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
