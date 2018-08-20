Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Insider Sells $421,624.28 in Stock

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) insider Elissa Fink sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $421,624.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elissa Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $252,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Elissa Fink sold 50,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DATA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DATA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

