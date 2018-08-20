Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) VP Sells 1,843 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $50,037.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony P. Andreacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $44,928.00.

SLGN stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Silgan by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

