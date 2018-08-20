Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Director Sells 249,860 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $3,418,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Wednesday, August 15th, James R. Simons sold 1,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $16,716.00.

On Monday, August 6th, James R. Simons sold 6 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90.00.

On Monday, July 16th, James R. Simons sold 957 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $13,493.70.

On Wednesday, July 18th, James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $3,244,053.42.

On Monday, July 9th, James R. Simons sold 49 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $735.00.

On Friday, July 6th, James R. Simons sold 1,102 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $16,530.00.

On Friday, June 15th, James R. Simons sold 2,018 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $26,657.78.

On Tuesday, June 19th, James R. Simons sold 288,104 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $3,814,496.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 961.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 143,026 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $424,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $6,699,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $208,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Singular Research started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “long” rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.