Insider Selling: Porter Bancorp, Inc. (LMST) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) insider John Redmon Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $11,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016. Porter Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Porter Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 86.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porter Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porter Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porter Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porter Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porter Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Porter Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Porter Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Porter Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

