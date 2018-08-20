Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) VP Sells 393 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $23,776.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PEGA opened at $59.80 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,296.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,618,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5,334.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

