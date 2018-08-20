Insider Selling: NetApp Inc. (NTAP) EVP Sells 2,525 Shares of Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $200,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTAP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,234. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $74.00 price target on NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NetApp from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

