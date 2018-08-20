Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Director Sells 2,820 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $148,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MANH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,113. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

