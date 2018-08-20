Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Director Sells $2,158,020.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Todd C. Davis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total value of $2,158,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $247.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $255.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 92,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

