Insider Selling: Hortonworks Inc (HDP) CEO Sells $5,618,793.46 in Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 258,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $5,618,793.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,552,830.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HDP opened at $21.17 on Monday. Hortonworks Inc has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. equities research analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hortonworks by 47.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after buying an additional 1,650,677 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Hortonworks by 100.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hortonworks by 351.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 3,015,476 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hortonworks by 60.8% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 678,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hortonworks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,645,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after buying an additional 283,149 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDP. ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hortonworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.