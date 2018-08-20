Insider Selling: Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (DAVE) Director Sells 137,459 Shares of Stock

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Director Pw Partners Atlas Fund Lp sold 137,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $889,359.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,277 shares in the company, valued at $396,462.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DAVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.65.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. Famous Dave’s of America had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Famous Dave’s of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Famous Dave’s of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Famous Dave’s of America by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Famous Dave’s of America by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Famous Dave’s of America by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

