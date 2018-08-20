Insider Selling: Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (DAVE) Director Sells 137,459 Shares of Stock

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Director Pw Partners Atlas Fund Lp sold 137,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $889,359.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,277 shares in the company, valued at $396,462.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DAVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.65.
Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. Famous Dave’s of America had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.10%.
Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile
Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.
Featured Article: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Famous Dave's of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Famous Dave's of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.