Insider Selling: Apptio Inc (APTI) Insider Sells $879,250.00 in Stock

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) insider Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $879,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sachin Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $900,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Sachin Gupta sold 30,600 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $1,061,514.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Sachin Gupta sold 23,200 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $794,136.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Sachin Gupta sold 23,200 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $729,408.00.

APTI opened at $35.46 on Monday. Apptio Inc has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of -0.17.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

APTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apptio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apptio by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apptio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apptio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apptio by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Apptio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

