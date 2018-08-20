Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,882.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 413.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,925.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Marcus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

