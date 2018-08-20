Insider Selling: Albany International Corp. (AIN) VP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) VP Dawne H. Wimbrow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $68,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.67. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.50 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Albany International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

