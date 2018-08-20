Insider Selling: Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,024,733 Shares of Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ADUS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 181,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after acquiring an additional 141,597 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

