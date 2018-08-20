Insider Buying: Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Carla D’andre purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,959. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 161,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 227,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

