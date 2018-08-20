Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $3,910,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 2,855 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,133.75.

On Friday, July 27th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 28,926 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $127,563.66.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,019 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $128,481.32.

On Monday, July 2nd, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 18,200 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $74,802.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00.

Cerecor stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 120,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.28. Cerecor Inc has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $315,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 182.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 630.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

