Infosys Ltd (INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Morgan Stanley lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 379,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,009. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. Infosys has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 22.30%. equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 269.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

