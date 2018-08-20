Infosys (INFY) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $21.08. Infosys shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 6151384 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 22.30%. equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,139,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 716,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

