Informa (INF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Informa (LON:INF) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have GBX 850 ($10.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, August 13th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.48) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.74) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Informa to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 740 ($9.44) to GBX 880 ($11.23) in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.04).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 778.60 ($9.93) on Thursday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 624.50 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 773 ($9.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

In related news, insider Greg Lock acquired 10,835 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £88,630.30 ($113,063.27).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.