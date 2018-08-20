Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 6,515 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $52,138.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $608.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.72. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.68% and a return on equity of 54.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5373 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

