Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 189,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $141.39 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.56 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.07.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

