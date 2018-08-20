ILG (ILG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ILG earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.1949829940997 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ILG opened at $34.63 on Monday. ILG has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get ILG alerts:

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. ILG had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.00 million. equities research analysts predict that ILG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ILG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About ILG

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ILG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ILG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.