IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

