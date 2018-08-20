IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

CMI opened at $143.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

