IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.21 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (SHYD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.71% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 209,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 181,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.48 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

