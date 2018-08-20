IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) vs. Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Critical Review

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 14.50% -703.80% 21.21% Intellia Therapeutics -284.56% -31.54% -25.03%

Volatility and Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and Intellia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 1 0 5 0 2.67 Intellia Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $238.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Intellia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $1.97 billion 10.66 $263.14 million $3.28 73.92 Intellia Therapeutics $26.12 million 45.91 -$67.54 million ($1.88) -14.77

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; and partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

