IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Price Target Raised to $259.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $243.50 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The firm had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $242.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,479.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 200.4% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

