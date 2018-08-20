IDEX Co. (IEX) Holdings Increased by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $894,570.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,112.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $224,700.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,538.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,591 shares of company stock worth $20,202,118. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX stock opened at $152.12 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.