ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 94.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 460,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $294.40 on Monday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $167.76 and a 12-month high of $321.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total value of $199,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $99,795.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,244 shares of company stock worth $252,331,743 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

