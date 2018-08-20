Hyper Pay (HPY) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Hyper Pay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $788.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00285170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00152444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hyper Pay Token Profile

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official message board is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1 . Hyper Pay’s official website is hyperpay.tech . Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyper Pay Token Trading

Hyper Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

