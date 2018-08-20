Hurco Companies (HURC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

HURC stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.39. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hurco Companies by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

