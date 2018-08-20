Huazhu Group (HTHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.62. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.