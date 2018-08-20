HSBC Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Wirecard (WDI)

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.

WDI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($219.32) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.24 ($162.77).

WDI opened at €183.05 ($208.01) on Monday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €47.90 ($54.43) and a 1 year high of €111.00 ($126.14).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

