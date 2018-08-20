HSBC Analysts Give Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) a €10.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.41 ($9.56).

Get Ceconomy AG Preference Shares alerts:

ETR:CEC1 opened at €6.66 ($7.57) on Friday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a 12-month low of €8.88 ($10.09) and a 12-month high of €29.50 ($33.52).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.