Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $643,800.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $569,400.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $560,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $571,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $556,800.00.

YEXT opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yext by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

