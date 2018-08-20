Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 244,015 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 101,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.