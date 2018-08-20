Honeywell International Inc. Sells 26,600 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Honeywell International Inc. trimmed its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 71.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Athene by 29.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Athene by 236.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Athene in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,571,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,035 shares of company stock worth $6,752,779. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $49.98 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

