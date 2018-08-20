Honeywell International Inc. Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Honeywell International Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.3% of Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.07.

Shares of SWK opened at $141.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

