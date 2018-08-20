Honeywell International Inc. Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Honeywell International Inc. cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,284,000 after acquiring an additional 545,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,654,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,134,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

