Hologic (HOLX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLX. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

HOLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. 86,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,933. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

