Hologic (HOLX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLX. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
HOLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. 86,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,933. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
