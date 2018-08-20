HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of HollyFrontier worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 375.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

HFC stock opened at $68.64 on Monday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Leldon E. Echols sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,771 shares of company stock worth $5,696,707 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

