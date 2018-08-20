HL Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

HL Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,382 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,411,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,288 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $158,761,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,815,531 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,543 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

